Veteran actor Arun Bali, who was reportedly suffering from the neuromuscular problem, Myasthenia Gravis, passed away on October 7 in Mumbai. The actor was 79.

According to a report by Indian Express, the veteran actor’s son Ankush Bali confirmed that the last rites will take place on Saturday. The family is waiting for other members to come down to Mumbai from the US for the funeral.

Earlier in January 2022, according, member of CINTAA Nupur Alankar who has known him for years, was speaking to Arun Bali over a call when she reportedly noticed something amiss in his speech. She also mentioned when she sensed something was majorly wrong with his speech and pointed it out to him. Later, she tried contacting his son Ankush but couldn't get through. She also tried calling up Rajeev Menon who is Ankush's colleague and got his other number and advised him to take Arun to the hospital immediately. Arun Bali's daughter later notified Nupur that her father has been diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, a rare autoimmune disease caused by a communication failure between nerves and muscles.

Arun Bali was most recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump. The film starred Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film released on 11 August 2022. The actor's last project would be Goodbye, where he will be seen as Neena Gupta's father.

Arun Bali was known for his roles in 3 Idiots, PK, Kedarnath, and Panipat among other films. The actor was seen on several TV shows including his 1989 debut project Doosra Kewal, Chanakya, Swabhimaan and Kumkum Pyaara Sa Bandhan.

