Last Updated 28.06.2019 | 3:45 PM IST

Nushrat Bharucha shakes a leg with Sidharth Malhotra for Marjaavaan (pic & deets inside)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nushrat Bharucha comes on board for a special song in Milap Milan Zaveri directorial, an action drama, Marjaavaan.  She shot for the song in the city with Sidharth Malhotra. The song sung and composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, is choreographed by Mudassar.

The song called Peeyu Datke is inspired by a Rajasthani folk song. The film also starring Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment.

Helmed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan is an intense love story which is going to keep you at the edge of your seat.

The film releases 2nd October 2019.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria describes her character in Marjaavaan in one word and it will only raise your anticipation for this film!

More Pages: Marjaavaan Box Office Collection

