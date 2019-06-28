Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.06.2019 | 5:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kabir Singh Bharat Article 15 Super 30 Saaho De De Pyaar De
follow us on

Ishaan Khatter OPTS OUT of Vishal Bharadwaj’s next, left with no project in hand

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ishaan Khatter who impressed masses with his nuanced acting abilities opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, is between films currently. He was approached by all the top directors of international acclaim including Mira Nair and Vishal Bhardwaj to name a few but looks like the projects did not work out for him.

He had made his debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds and therefore was approached by Mira for her adaptation of The Suitable Boy, an acclaimed novel by Vikram Seth. He rejected this offer to play the key part in Vishal Bharadwaj’s adaptation of The Midnight’s Children.

Salman Rushdie’s novel is being made into a web series and Ishaan was a part of the same. The news is that he suddenly has opted out of that project too citing creative issues with the director.

He has no project at hand currently. After showing superb skills in his maiden projects, his fans are eager to see him on the big screen soon.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter to feature in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections: The…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections: Kabir…

Ishaan Khatter denies being part of Ishq…

Aditya Pancholi booked under RAPE, ABUSE &…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections: the…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections Day 7 -…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification