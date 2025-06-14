The Daman Police's Crime Branch has unleashed a fierce and stern action against seven resorts in Silvassa and Daman for blatantly violating copyright laws by playing copyrighted songs without obtaining its necessary licenses. The resorts under intense scrutiny include:

The FIR against the above resorts was filed based on a complaint by Novex Communications Private Limited, a music licensing company. The resort owners, directors, and managers face stringent charges under the Copyright Act, 1957, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The police have seized solid evidence, including song recordings, etc, and the investigation is ongoing with utmost vigilance and severe action!

By taking stern and decisive action against perpetrators, the police have effectively busted a massive scam that was causing substantial losses to both the government exchequer and the music industry. This crackdown highlights the authorities' unwavering commitment to protecting the intellectual property rights of music labels and artists and enforcing musical copyright laws in the region with strong legal and rapid action.

