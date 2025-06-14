Sitaare Zameen Par is less than a week away from release and is constantly in the news due to the subject, Aamir Khan’s star presence, his extensive promotional campaign and his decision to not sell the film to any OTT platform. The film has been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and Bollywood Hungama has learned the film has got a few cuts.

SCOOP: CBFC proposes, Aamir Khan disposes – Sitaare Zameen Par’s censor process stalled over two cuts

However, Aamir Khan, also the producer of Sitaare Zameen Par, has not agreed with these cuts.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The CBFC have asked for two cuts. Aamir Khan feels the film should be passed without these cuts. He and director R S Prasanna have made the film with a lot of thought. Certain scenes and dialogues, when seen in context, seem completely appropriate.” The source, however, has no knowledge of the cuts asked by the CBFC.

The source further said, “With Aamir Khan not accepting the cuts, the censor certificate wasn’t awarded to Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir now plans to once again meet the CBFC Examining Committee on Monday and put forward his point of view. Hopefully, a solution will be achieved and the CBFC will pass the film on June 16. Once that’s done, the advance booking of the film will be thrown open. As per rules, cinemas can’t sell tickets in the absence of a censor certificate.”

Interestingly, Sitaare Zameen Par has been passed by the British Censor Board, called the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), with a 12A certificate. The BBFC website mentioned that the film contains ‘discrimination and moderate sex references’. It further states that the film’s run time is 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh and releases in cinemas worldwide on June 20.

Earlier, the plan was to give the film a very strategic release, that is, having a controlled number of shows and gradually increasing screenings based on the word-of-mouth momentum. However, as per reports, the latest development is that the film will be released in 3000 to 3500 screens due to request by the exhibition sector.

