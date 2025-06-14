Imtiaz Ali, the filmmaker known for redefining romance and emotional storytelling in Indian cinema, is set to return to the director’s chair with an untitled project that promises to be a moving tale of love, longing, and identity. Slated for release on Baisakhi 2026, the film will begin shooting in August 2025. Bringing together a compelling blend of talent, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in lead roles. With a contemporary and witty narrative that explores the emotional complexities of human connection, the project is expected to resonate deeply with audiences.

Imtiaz Ali announces new film with Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh, and Naseeruddin Shah; set for Baisakhi 2026 release

Imtiaz’s Signature Blend of Soulful Storytelling Returns

Imtiaz Ali continues his tradition of crafting emotionally rich stories grounded in reality and lyricism. The upcoming film, he says, “has a big heart,” and is “set on a large canvas, yet very personal.”

"It is a story of a boy and a girl," he shared, "but also a country." He further reflected on the film’s emotional core with a quote by poet Momin:"'Tum mere paas hote ho goya, jab koi doosra nahin hota.' Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart?"

The film also marks the return of one of Bollywood’s most iconic creative collaborations: A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali. The trio previously gave audiences memorable soundtracks in films like Rockstar, Highway, and Tamasha—making the anticipation for this film’s music sky-high. The team promises “a film that moves you, music that stays with you, and a love story that becomes a part of you.”

What to Expect

With its release timed for Baisakhi 2026, the film seems poised to tap into themes of renewal, homecoming, and emotional growth—an apt fit for the spring festival’s spirit. Though the title remains under wraps, the narrative is expected to balance humour with pathos, tradition with modernity, and intimacy with socio-political undertones.

As the film gears up for production, fans of Ali’s cinematic universe can look forward to another soul-stirring journey—one that’s as much about the heart as it is about the times we live in.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn, Sharvari and Imtiaz Ali join hands with Bhamla Foundation to create two short films for Tik Tik Plastic 3.0 campaign: “We wanted to make it non-preachy”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.