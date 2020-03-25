Bollywood Hungama

No truth to Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal’s marriage cancellation

BySubhash K. Jha

Sections of the press are abuzz with rumours that Varun Dhawan’s wedding with Natasha Dalal in Thailand in June has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus, when in fact there has been no confirmation of any wedding plans.

A source very close to the Dhawans told me, “Shaadi bhi fix kar di, wedding date bhi aur venue bhi without any confirmation from the family. And now they’re cancelling the wedding also on the family’s behalf. Arrey bhai, where is the question of cancellation when there has been no wedding plans in June in the first place?!”

The reports also state that the Dhawans have asked for a refund for the hotel bookings for the wedding in Thailand.

Sources close to the Dhawans describe this as the height of make-believe. “Abb please Dhawan parivar ko refund ke receipt bhi dikhado (show the Dhawan family the refund receipts)” laughs a friend of the family.

The truth about the Varun-Natasha wedding is that there is no wedding yet. And going by the current crisis, it is definitely not happening this year.

Varun's father David Dhawan says, "Kaun si shaadi, kaisi shaadi? Media ne date bhi pukki kar di? Jegah bhi chun liya. Jegah cancel kar diya. Abb Varun ke bachchon ke naam bhi bataa hi dalo. (Which wedding? The media has fixed date, chosen the venue, cancelled it. Now tell me the name of Varun's children)."

