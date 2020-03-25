Bollywood Hungama

Sanjay Dutt banking on KGF 2 as his comeback, preparing for combat

BySubhash K. Jha

Sanjay Dutt has not had a favourable run at the box office since his incarceration ended in February 2016. All his films post-incarceration Bhoomi, Saheb Bibi Aur Gangster 3, Kalank, Prassthanam and Panipat have sunk without a trace.

Dutt now has all his hopes pinned on Kannada superstar Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 which opens in October. In fact, Dutt is so excited about his out-and-out negative role and his hand-to-hand combat sequences with Yash that he has asked for extra time to prepare for the action.

Says a source in the know, “Sanjay Dutt’s last big bit Agneepath featured him as the villain. KGF 2 also features him in a completely negative role. The character has no redeeming qualities. He is pure evil. There are two combat action sequences between Yash and Dutt and they are being shot at the end so that Dutt will have enough time to get into perfect shape.”

The KGF 2 unit is all praise for Sanjay Dutt. One of the prominent cast members told me, “Sanjay Dutt is dynamite in KGF 2. This is his comeback film.”

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt to play an IAS officer in Bhuj: The Pride Of India

