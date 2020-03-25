Bollywood Hungama

Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 gets postponed until August amid Coronavirus pandemic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine in the leading roles, has been postponed until August 2020 in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic that has spread around the world. On March 24, the studio announced that the sequel to the hit 2017 DC Comics movie will be postponed until August 14, 2002. The movie was originally scheduled to come out on June 5.

“When we greenlit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and we are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theaters on Aug. 14,” Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros.’ chair, said in the official a statement. “We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”

Gal Gadot also took to social media to make an official announcement. "In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all ❤️," she wrote.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, and Kristen Wiig, and is directed by Patty Jenkins.

