Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan rocked the show with their bromance in Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003). A few years later, they hosted the Filmfare Awards and its jokes and gags are remembered even today. And nearly 23 years after the romcom, both have joined hands yet again. Saif Ali Khan announced at the ‘Next On Netflix 2026’ event that his next, Kartavya, is produced by SRK’s banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

At the event, Saif Ali Khan came on stage to announce Hum Hindustani, co-starring Pratik Gandhi. He said, “It feels like being at home. Netflix India and I started together with Sacred Games. It was amazing. Netflix stands for high quality. I remember we shot a film for Netflix and it went for quality control. You have to shoot with certain cameras. There's a certain standard set when we shoot for Netflix.”

He added, “This time, to get to do a film like this, to work with Pratik, and work with an incredible production house like Emmay Entertainment was also special. Also, how India became the world's largest democracy was an exciting story to tell.”

Saif Ali Khan was asked about his other upcoming Netflix title. He replied, “We just finished doing a movie called Kartavya, which is really great. Shah Rukh's company, Red Chillies, has produced it. It's going to be coming out soon. It's a lovely flick made by a director called Pulkit.” A glimpse of Kartavya was also unveiled later on.

Meanwhile, Mismatched: Season 4 was announced with a dance performance by its lead and supporting actors – Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Taaruk Raina, Vihaan Samat and Ahsaas Channa – and it got a roaring response. Interestingly, while the earlier seasons were directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, Season 4 will be helmed by Divyang Thakkar, of Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2002) fame.

