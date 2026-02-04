Birla Studios has been created with the intent to create high concept, prestige-driven, commercial cinema. It will focus on stories that seamlessly balance broad audience reach with artistic distinction, championing culturally relevant narratives and storytelling.

Ananya Birla launches Birla Studios to back culturally relevant, commercial films

Rooted in Ananya Birla’s belief in cinema as a medium of expression, the studio is committed to curating cinema that creates immediate emotional connection while leaving an indelible mark. With a strong emphasis on creative ambition and commercial viability, Birla Studios aims to shape films that are both meaningful and widely engaging.

“We are all stories. Cinema is one of the most powerful mediums through which those stories are told. At its most powerful, cinema creates an immediate connection while leaving a lasting resonance. At Birla Studios, our focus is on curating a slate of films that balance cultural significance with strong entertainment value and a conscious stand to nurture new talent, while exploring genres, amplifying fresh voices and diverse perspectives. As we put this slate together, we’ve been deeply encouraged by the kindness and receptiveness of everyone across the industry. It would be a privilege to play even a small part in taking Indian cinema forward,” said Ananya Birla.

Birla Studios is shaping a multi-language slate that spans stories in Hindi, Gujarati, Malayalam amongst other regional languages and international English language cinema, reflecting its ambition to engage audiences across borders and cultures. Stay tuned for further announcements as the studio reveals its upcoming projects.

Launched in 2026, Birla Studios is a film studio focused on building high-concept, commercial cinema. The studio is driven by a belief in stories that endure, prioritizing depth, craft, and long-term relevance. Genre-agnostic in approach, Birla Studios backs films with strong commercial appeal while nurturing promising talent, emerging voices and bold ideas. With an emphasis on scale, storytelling ambition, and thoughtful execution, the studio aims to create cinema that balances cultural specificity with universal reach.

