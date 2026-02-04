Netflix has announced the second season of Dhindora, the popular comedy series created by and starring Bhuvan Bam, as part of its Next On Netflix 2026 India slate. The announcement marks the return of one of India’s most successful creator-led shows, which first found its audience on YouTube before expanding to a wider streaming platform.

Dhindora 2 brings back Bam’s eccentric on-screen family, with the story once again driven by everyday chaos and heightened humour. This time around, Titu Mama finds himself pulling the family into a situation fuelled by pride, panic, and questionable decision-making. The new season promises to build on the familiar tone of the original while pushing the characters into bigger and more layered circumstances.

Reflecting on the journey of the series, the team behind Dhindora said, “With Dhindora Season 2, we’re returning to a world that audiences embraced with immense love in its first chapter. What began on YouTube as a deeply relatable, character-driven comedy has grown into a larger, more layered story, while staying true to the humour, heart, and chaos that define the Dhindora universe. Bringing the series to Netflix allows us to introduce these characters and their journey to an even wider audience, while retaining the cultural specificity and storytelling voice that made the show resonate so strongly. We’re excited for both long-time fans and new viewers to experience this next chapter.”

The writing team for Dhindora 2 includes Bhuvan Bam, Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Chetan Dange, Gopal Dutt, Shubham Dubey, Anant Dubey, with Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam serving as producers. Rohit Raj and Arvin Bhandari are credited as executive producers. Bam continues to headline the series, reprising his multiple characters that have become central to the show’s identity.

The announcement comes as Netflix marks a decade of its presence in India. Speaking at the slate unveiling, Monika Shergill, Vice President – Content, Netflix India, said, “Ten years of Netflix in India isn’t a milestone we mark alone. It’s a story we’ve written together with creators who took bold risks, actors and technicians who brought those visions to life, partners who built with passion, teams who kept raising the bar, and above all, audiences who welcomed these stories with curiosity and openness. A decade of streaming has reinforced a simple truth: there is no single way to tell Indian stories, and no single audience to serve. India is one nation, made up of many Indias. Our work begins and continues with embracing all of them.”

With Dhindora 2, Netflix continues to deepen its focus on creator-led storytelling, bringing digital-first narratives into the mainstream while preserving their original voice. The second season is slated to premiere on Netflix as part of its 2026 lineup.

