PhoneBhoot is a horror comedy featuring Katrina Kaif as the ghost for the first time. The film is known for its rib-tickling jokes but netizens found the film to have a Brahmastra connection. Some social media users have pointed out that certain jokes like the one where they are trying to find the location of the antagonist on Google Maps as well as one where they talk about ‘Astra’ having a ‘button’ were allegedly inspired by the storyline of Brahmastra which featured dialogues on similar lines.

A user pointed out, “Not the cast of #PhoneBhoot going to a secret hideout of the antagonist and saying: 'AATMARAM KI JAGAH KO KAISE DHOONDE, YEH TOH GOOGLE MAPS PE BHI NAHI HAI' or capturing his weapon and saying: 'ASTRA HAI TOH BUTTON TOH HOGA'” The joke referred to how Guruji in Brahmastra aka Amitabh Bachchan was trolled for having a secret hideout which can be traced on Google Maps and the second one is supposedly a dig on the dialogue where Ranbir Kapoor refers to Alia Bhatt as his ‘Agni Astra Button’.

Not the cast of #PhoneBhoot going to a secret hideout of the antagonist and saying: 'AATMARAM KI JAGAH KO KAISE DHOONDE, YEH TOH GOOGLE MAPS PE BHI NAHI HAI' or capturing his weapon and saying: 'ASTRA HAI TOH BUTTON TOH HOGA' ???????????????????????????? — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 4, 2022

Ayan Mukherjee be like- Maaro mujhe maaro ???????? — Dhanraj_Senju (@Dhanraj_Senju) November 4, 2022



Many people also pointed out that this was a revenge scene added by the makers post the release of Brahmastra because PhoneBhoot was expected to be shot before the fantasy drama. They linked this scene as revenge from the scene where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were mocking the popular dance number of Katrina Kaif, ‘Chikni Chameli' from the 2012 action drama Agneepath. “This is called an indirect friendly roast of an ex-boyfriend. Giving a reference to his movie. Wow Katrina,” said one of the users. “Bhai yehlog #Brahmastra k movie release hone k baad dialogues ko re-dub kiye h kya,” said another.

This is called an indirect friendly roast of an ex boyfriend. Giving a reference of his movie. Wow Katrina. ???????????????????? — Faraz Attar (@faraziscrazy) November 4, 2022

Bhai yehlog #Brahmastra k movie release hone k baad dialogues ko re-dub kiye h kya ???????? Jinko reference samjh nhi aa rahi h wohlog #BrahmastraOnHotstar dekhe. — Sagar Kumar (@_sagar_2004) November 4, 2022



PhoneBhoot, that also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead, is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and released on November 4.

