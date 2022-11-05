comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.11.2022 | 7:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Netizens claim PhoneBhoot trolled Brahmastra; calls it a ‘perfect revenge’

Bollywood News

PhoneBhoot has apparently made spoof scenes that make fun of Brahmastra and netizens explained how.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

PhoneBhoot is a horror comedy featuring Katrina Kaif as the ghost for the first time. The film is known for its rib-tickling jokes but netizens found the film to have a Brahmastra connection. Some social media users have pointed out that certain jokes like the one where they are trying to find the location of the antagonist on Google Maps as well as one where they talk about ‘Astra’ having a ‘button’ were allegedly inspired by the storyline of Brahmastra which featured dialogues on similar lines.

Netizens claim PhoneBhoot trolled Brahmastra; calls it a ‘perfect revenge’

Netizens claim PhoneBhoot trolled Brahmastra; calls it a ‘perfect revenge’

A user pointed out, “Not the cast of #PhoneBhoot going to a secret hideout of the antagonist and saying: 'AATMARAM KI JAGAH KO KAISE DHOONDE, YEH TOH GOOGLE MAPS PE BHI NAHI HAI' or capturing his weapon and saying: 'ASTRA HAI TOH BUTTON TOH HOGA'” The joke referred to how Guruji in Brahmastra aka Amitabh Bachchan was trolled for having a secret hideout which can be traced on Google Maps and the second one is supposedly a dig on the dialogue where Ranbir Kapoor refers to Alia Bhatt as his ‘Agni Astra Button’.


Many people also pointed out that this was a revenge scene added by the makers post the release of Brahmastra because PhoneBhoot was expected to be shot before the fantasy drama. They linked this scene as revenge from the scene where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were mocking the popular dance number of Katrina Kaif, ‘Chikni Chameli' from the 2012 action drama Agneepath. “This is called an indirect friendly roast of an ex-boyfriend. Giving a reference to his movie. Wow Katrina,” said one of the users. “Bhai yehlog #Brahmastra k movie release hone k baad dialogues ko re-dub kiye h kya,” said another.


PhoneBhoot, that also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead, is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and released on November 4.

Also ReadKatrina Kaif reveals the most precious thing at her home and it spells LOVE in bold!

More Pages: Phone Bhoot Box Office Collection , Phone Bhoot Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to doing a film with…

Netizens claim PhoneBhoot trolled…

Zee TV announces new show Rabb Se Hai Dua,…

After Tiger 3, Ridhi Dogra to also be part…

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar feature in…

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan calls Sajid Khan a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification