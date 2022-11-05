Known for his wit and sense of humour, Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older recently and it was no less than a festival among his fans. While the superstar met fans at midnight outside his residence in Mumbai to kick off his birthday celebrations, he decided to interact with them. The actor responded to many questions including about his ongoing and forthcoming projects. During one such session, a fan quizzed him about doing a film with Thalapathy Vijay, whom he met when he was shooting for Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to doing a film with Thalapathy Vijay

Readers would be aware that Shah Rukh Khan and the entire team of the Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan was in Chennai shooting for the project. During the shooting schedule, the superstar celebrated the birthday of his director Atlee, who also shares a great friendship with Tamil superstar, Thalapathy Vijay. A photo of the trio was shared by the filmmaker on his social media handle, that went viral. In the past too, Vijay and SRK have met each other during award functions. Speaking about how much they respect each other, a fan asked, “Whenever we see your photo with @actorvijay sir, we feel that you both share a great respect for each other. #AskSRK when we can expect a Vijay-SRK combo and your thoughts on actor Vijay.” Responding to the same, SRK said, “He is a really cool guy.. films happen when they happen so.. if they have to they will.”

On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to make a comeback on the big screen after four years. The actor will be seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While the teaser released earlier this week, fans were also quite intrigued about the film. Responding to them during the #AskSRK session, the actor spoke about working with the two actors. About Deepika, he said “apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star… the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing…” He went on to add, “Known John for many years was a pleasure to work with him. One of the mildest and well mannered person.”

