After having narrated some stories that have resonated beautifully with audiences across India, Zee TV, and LSD Productions have now come together to present viewers with a new fiction offering – ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua.’ Set against the backdrop of old Delhi, the show focuses on the journey of Dua who is married to Haider. The show will see Aditi Sharma essay the role of Dua, an ideal wife, and a perfect daughter-in-law, whereas, Karanvir Sharma will play Haider, a dutiful husband, and son.

Zee TV announces new show Rabb Se Hai Dua, featuring Karanvir Sharma and Aditi Sharma

A pure soul and a very simple girl at heart, Dua feels extremely blessed and grateful as she is leading what she considers a perfect married life, until one day when Haider confesses to having fallen in love with another woman. He seeks Dua’s permission to marry her and she is left shattered. Whether Dua will grant Haider’s wish or stand up to her husband's request for a second marriage and assert the appropriate interpretation of the Quraan Kareem which spells out the circumstances that justify a second marriage forms the crux of this compelling narrative.

Dua is an extremely warm girl who talks to everyone with a lot of dignity and respect but she doesn’t fear taking a stand for herself when needed. On the other hand, for Haider, his wife Dua is more of a 'farz' and an 'aadat,' rather than someone he ever fell in love with. Having spent all his life keeping everyone else and their wishes ahead of his interests, he is for the first time about to pay heed to his feelings.

Talking about Rabb Se Hai Dua, Aditi Sharma mentions, “I am coming back on Zee TV after almost 4 years, and I am really thrilled to be a part of the Zee Kutumb once again. My character, Dua, is a very kind-hearted girl who is enjoying a happy life with her husband – Haider until her world falls apart when he expresses a desire to marry another woman. I feel the intensity of the character and the graph she will go through will require me to portray a whole range of emotions and I feel it will be a challenge for me as an artist. The story has several intriguing plot twists in store for the audience and I am sure everyone will be hooked to their TV screens. I hope they shower our show with love and support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee TV (@zeetv)



Karanvir Sharma also added, “This is the first time I will be seen on a Zee TV show, and I am very kicked about this association, especially because my character in Rabb Se Hai Dua is quite different from what I have played in the past. Haider is someone who takes his responsibilities very seriously and has been placing the needs of everyone ahead of his own ever since his father left his mother to marry another woman. However, the circumstances under which he wishes to marry a second time are quite unique. I am sure the audience will be able to understand his perspective and his feelings. I really can’t wait for the audience to watch the show.”

Also Read: Anjum Fakih talks about being ‘the vamp’ of Indian television; reveals, “My character was about to turn negative within 3 months of Kundali Bhagya”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.