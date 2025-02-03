Netflix has unveiled the first look of The Royals, a sparkling new rom-com starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. Set against the backdrop of India's aristocratic world and a fast-paced business empire, this series promises to blend the charm of royal life with the thrills of modern-day capitalism.

The Royals follows Aviraaj Singh (Ishaan Khatter), a carefree, polo-playing heir to the royal throne of Morpur, and Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekar), a sharp, driven CEO of a luxury homestay startup. Their worlds collide when they are forced to team up—Aviraaj to save his financially struggling family, and Sophia to protect her growing business from ruthless investors. As the two navigate their differences, sparks fly, insults are exchanged, and the chemistry between them sizzles.

The creators behind The Royals, Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, known for their contemporary storytelling, shared their excitement for this unique blend of romance and modern-day India. “The Royals being our very first with Netflix had to be just the right blend of coming-of-age-India, Gen Z storytelling and feisty fun! There is the inevitable romance of old royalty; monarchs without crowns, and the incredible drive of today’s startup warriors for whom crowns hold zero shine. Sparks and insults will fly when these 2 worlds clash, and that has been great fun for us to create and produce! We’re thrilled to be a part of the Netflix family and partner with them to take our tale of a girl-meets-boy, the classic maharaja (king) and aamkumari (commoner) tale, to a global audience.”

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals is a breezy romcom with a dose of old-world charm and contemporary hustle. The cast includes Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia, Ishaan Khatter as Aviraaj, alongside a stellar ensemble featuring Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, and many more.

