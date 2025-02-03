comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.02.2025 | 8:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sky Force Loveyapa Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2 Housefull 5
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Netflix unveils The Royals starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, sparks fly as a Prince and a CEO battle business

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Netflix unveils The Royals starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, sparks fly as a Prince and a CEO battle business

en Bollywood News Netflix unveils The Royals starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, sparks fly as a Prince and a CEO battle business
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Netflix has unveiled the first look of The Royals, a sparkling new rom-com starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. Set against the backdrop of India's aristocratic world and a fast-paced business empire, this series promises to blend the charm of royal life with the thrills of modern-day capitalism.

Netflix unveils The Royals starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, sparks fly as a Prince and a CEO battle business

The Royals follows Aviraaj Singh (Ishaan Khatter), a carefree, polo-playing heir to the royal throne of Morpur, and Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekar), a sharp, driven CEO of a luxury homestay startup. Their worlds collide when they are forced to team up—Aviraaj to save his financially struggling family, and Sophia to protect her growing business from ruthless investors. As the two navigate their differences, sparks fly, insults are exchanged, and the chemistry between them sizzles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The creators behind The Royals, Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, known for their contemporary storytelling, shared their excitement for this unique blend of romance and modern-day India. “The Royals being our very first with Netflix had to be just the right blend of coming-of-age-India, Gen Z storytelling and feisty fun! There is the inevitable romance of old royalty; monarchs without crowns, and the incredible drive of today’s startup warriors for whom crowns hold zero shine. Sparks and insults will fly when these 2 worlds clash, and that has been great fun for us to create and produce! We’re thrilled to be a part of the Netflix family and partner with them to take our tale of a girl-meets-boy, the classic maharaja (king) and aamkumari (commoner) tale, to a global audience.”

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals is a breezy romcom with a dose of old-world charm and contemporary hustle. The cast includes Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia, Ishaan Khatter as Aviraaj, alongside a stellar ensemble featuring Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, and many more.

Also Read : Khakee: The Bengal Chapter – Netflix’s thrilling new chapter unveils Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee’s epic collaboration

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's debut…

BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan makes his first…

Sonu Nigam performs through “needle-like”…

IIFA 2025 Nominations: Kiran Rao’s Laapataa…

Abhijeet Bhattacharya backs Udit Narayan…

Kaveri Kapur's debut film Bobby Aur Rishi Ki…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification