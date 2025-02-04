The veteran actor-filmmaker revealed that they have to concentrate on the story more because of low financial budgets of films.

With Koi Mil Gaya – Krrish being one of the most successful franchises of Bollywood, fans of superstar Hrithik Roshan are eagerly waiting to see what the next part holds in store for them. Even though, Krrish 4 has been announced, there hasn’t much update or progress in terms of the other announcements including star cast. Recently, Rakesh Roshan, who has been busy with the promotions of their docu-series The Roshans, opened up about the few challenges that the superhero -sci-fi drama has been facing including a low budget.

Rakesh Roshan makes SHOCKING confession about ‘financial constraint’ being the reason behind Krrish 4 delay; says, “We have to focus on the story more”

In an interaction with Galatta Plus, as the veteran actor-filmmaker was asked about the current status of Krrish 4, Rakesh Roshan replied, “I known people have been waiting for a long time now. But somehow, we have been unable to get the budget right. The scale of the movie is quite massive this time. If I try to reduce the scale, the movie just seems like a common film. Moreover, the world has become small now. These days, kids have been exposed to several superhero films. Even if the smallest error will be caught by them and it will get criticized. So we have to be very very careful”.

He further added on how Indians don’t have the kind of extensive budgets that international superhero dramas have. “We cannot make movies of that level. We cannot afford that much costs. Our budget doesn't allow us. If their total budget for such films is Rs. 1000, then we have to make the same movie in just Rs. 4. Due to such financial constraints, we as movie makers have to focus on making better stories. Currently, we are working towards one such story. Although I do assure that there will definitely be high-octane sequences – may be there will only be 2 or 3 instead 10 – but it will surely be a part of the film!

For the unversed, Krrish is a superhero franchise which features Hrithik Roshan in the dual role of scientist Dr. Rohit Mehra and Krishna Mehra aka Krrish. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra as Krrish's wife Priya Mehra, along with a host of other characters.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan to kickstart Krrish 4 filming in summer 2025 after completing War 2: Report

More Pages: Krrish 4 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.