Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are set to welcome their second child. The couple took to their respective social media accounts in order to announce the pregnancy.

Neha Dhupia shared a family portrait featuring Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr. Dressed in a black bodycon dress, she was cradling her baby bump. "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. ????❤️???????? ???? @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Angad Bedi wrote, "New Home production coming soon.. ????????????❤️Waheguru mehr kare ???? ???? @prasadnaaik."

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot in May 2018. On the work front, Angad was last seen in Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. Neha, on the other hand, was busy with her chat show No Filter Neha.

