Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.07.2021 | 10:31 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toofaan Bellbottom Mimi Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

Neha Dhupia announces second pregnancy, shares family portrait with Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr  

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are set to welcome their second child. The couple took to their respective social media accounts in order to announce the pregnancy.

Neha Dhupia announces second pregnancy, shares family portrait with Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr  

Neha Dhupia shared a family portrait featuring Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr. Dressed in a black bodycon dress, she was cradling her baby bump. "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. ????❤️???????? ???? @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare," she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Angad Bedi wrote, "New Home production coming soon.. ????????????❤️Waheguru mehr kare ???? ???? @prasadnaaik."

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot in May 2018. On the work front, Angad was last seen in Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. Neha, on the other hand, was busy with her chat show No Filter Neha.

ALSO READ: “I tried kat…but failed!!! Nobody does it better than you” says Angad Bedi while making a reel on Katrina Kaif’s seductive Maaza ad

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Radhe Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer…

Set of Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda…

Netflix's Masaba Masaba team begins the…

Arshad Warsi begins shooting for season 2 of…

Vidya Balan opens up about how she feels…

Manoj Bajpayee says he will not limit…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification