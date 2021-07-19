Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.07.2021 | 11:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toofaan Bellbottom Mimi Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

SCOOP: Rajesh Mapuskar to be paid Rs. 4 cr for Season 1 of Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In June, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Ajay Devgn would be paid a staggering Rs. 125 cr for his digital debut Rudra – The Edge of Darkness. Now we hear that the director of the show is being paid a much lesser amount as remuneration. As per reliable sources, Rajesh Mapuskar is being paid Rs. 4 cr to direct season 1 of the show.

SCOOP: Rajesh Mapuskar to be paid Rs. 4 cr for Season 1 of Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra

“Ajay Devgn making his digital debut is big news, and obviously drew attention from major streaming giants, so being paid Rs. 125 cr for Rudra was pretty obvious”, says a well-placed source. Further talking about Rajesh Mapuskar’s remuneration for directing the show, the source continues, “Rajesh is being paid a sum of Rs. 4 cr for directing the first season of Rudra.” Ask the source why this stark difference and he adds, “Writers and directors usually do not get their share of adulation. It is usually A-list stars that get the monetary gain since more than a director it is the actor’s name that pushes a film of series forward.”

As for the show, Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is said to be an engaging dark, gritty crime-drama series that brings together a unique storytelling format and powerful characters, making it a must-watch for fans of thrillers and crime dramas. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and coming soon on Disney + Hotstar VIP, the show is an Indian adaptation of the successful BBC series Luther starring Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Ajay Devgn is EXCITED about his OTT debut,” says Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness director Rajesh Mapuskar

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Suniel Shetty hints at daughter Athiya and…

Karisma Kapoor reveals what a big mischief…

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar in talks for C. Sankaran…

Janhvi Kapoor to star in Kayoze Irani's next…

Financial pitfalls and controversial Moghul…

“We are not even at home,” Suniel Shetty on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification