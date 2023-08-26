In the upcoming project, Regina Cassandra will be playing the role of an insurance investigating officer.

Regina Cassandra is set to share the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the highly anticipated film, Section 108, presented by Anees Bazmee. Having made her Bollywood debut in 2019, Regina has since delivered groundbreaking performances on both OTT platforms and the silver screen.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra team up for Anees Bazmee’s Section 108

The movie revolves around the country's biggest scam and is under the expert direction of Rashik Khan. According to recent news, “Regina will be playing the part of an insurance investigating officer. The actress plays the part of Shikha, who is an expert in her field. It’s a complex and challenging character, and Regina was excited to be a part of this film.” On the other hand, the details of Nawazuddin’s character have been kept under wraps.

Speaking of the work front, Regina Cassandra was last seen in Karungaapiyam, a Tamil-language horror thriller film written and directed by Deekay. Meanwhile, Siddiqui was last seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, which was directly released on Amazon Prime Video.

He is currently awaiting the release of his next film, Haddi. Helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, it will also star Anurag Kashyap and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

