The audience will have to wait a while before Aamir Khan's return to the big screen. However, the actor is not taking a break from producing projects. While he has five films in hand to produce, the sixth will be Ujjwal Nikam biopic with Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan, as per a report in Pinkvilla.

The report also said that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor was considering acting in this biopic. However, now he is attached as a producer. A source told the portal, “Aamir was introduced to the journey of Ujjwal Nikam in the pre-pandemic times and he has been interested in bringing it to the spectacle ever since then. There have been several drafts of scripts written by multiple producer partners, but after all the discussions, Aamir is now on the verge of locking his association with Dinesh Vijan on the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic.”

The casting is underway and the hunt of a director is also in the works. “The idea is to take it on floors in 2024 and the casting calls are expected to roll out from year-end. While Aamir was definitely considering to lead the biopic himself, one can’t say if it’s a film starring Aamir Khan or a production with another actor stepping in to play the lead at this point in time,” the source continued.

As of now, Aamir Khan will produce Hindi remake of Spanish movie Campeones. He is reportedly also producing Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Remake, Pritam Pyaare, Lapata Ladies and Love Today.

