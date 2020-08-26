Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is still processing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. But is reluctant to talk about it. “He was so full of life. He was a born conversationalist. He liked to engage people in conversations. He could spin a magic with words. You were simply charmed into being attentive when he held forth on any topic under the skin.”

Nawaz met Sushant and spent time with him. “I met him on several occasions. And we really liked one another. I could feel his positive vibes every time we met. Which is why I found it hard to believe when he was suddenly gone. How could Sushant Singh Rajput be done with life? He was so full of life and ideas,” says Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Nawaz is very impressed by Sushant’s selection of roles. “He was a big star. He could have done the biggest of blockbusters. Instead he did Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchiriya. Sushant was a true artiste. He was driven by a passion for his work. Money meant nothing to him.”

Nawaz feels pained to hear the things being said about Sushant. “Who are these friends that are talking about him? Did they even know him?”

