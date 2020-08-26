Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.08.2020 | 12:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra says Sanjay Dutt is not as critical as he is made out to be

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this month, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer and was supposed to fly to the United States of America for his treatment. However, according to the last statement by his wife Maanayata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt will have his preliminary treatment done in Mumbai in Lilavati Hospital. The actor was also admitted to the same hospital after experiencing breathlessness.

Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra says Sanjay Dutt is not as critical as he is made out to be

What was assumed as a lung infection, later turned out to be lung cancer. A few hours before the news broke out, Sanjay Dutt had announced that he will be taking a break from work due to his health condition. Now, Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra who also happens to be a close friend of the actor has confirmed that he is not as ill as people are assuming. He said that the reports of certain tests are still awaited and he is sure that Sanjay Dutt will walk out of this as a winner. He has asked people to stop speculating and take facts into consideration.

Sanjay Dutt has a lineup of projects including Bhuj: The Pride Of India, KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, and Torbaaz.

Also Read: Babil Khan says Sanjay Dutt was one of the first ones to reach out after Irrfan Khan’s diagnosis

More Pages: Torbaaz Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Saif Ali Khan to release his…

Aditya Chopra to unveil new logo of YRF to…

Ram Gopal Varma announces his 3 part biopic…

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz actress Bidita Bag…

Telangana Court orders Ram Gopal Varma to…

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification