Earlier this month, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer and was supposed to fly to the United States of America for his treatment. However, according to the last statement by his wife Maanayata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt will have his preliminary treatment done in Mumbai in Lilavati Hospital. The actor was also admitted to the same hospital after experiencing breathlessness.

What was assumed as a lung infection, later turned out to be lung cancer. A few hours before the news broke out, Sanjay Dutt had announced that he will be taking a break from work due to his health condition. Now, Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra who also happens to be a close friend of the actor has confirmed that he is not as ill as people are assuming. He said that the reports of certain tests are still awaited and he is sure that Sanjay Dutt will walk out of this as a winner. He has asked people to stop speculating and take facts into consideration.

Sanjay Dutt has a lineup of projects including Bhuj: The Pride Of India, KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, and Torbaaz.

