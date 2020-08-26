Bollywood Hungama

No truth to rumours regarding Agastya Bachchan’s acting debut

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

One doesn’t know where these rumours come from. Maybe just idle minds slouching over blank computer screens. The latest one doing the rounds, in these times of corona virus and nepotism, is that Agastya Bachchan, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan is getting ready for his Bollywood debut.

No truth to rumours regarding Agastya Bachchan’s acting debut

Not true! Sources close to the Bachchans completely dismiss these rumours as the “wild fantasy of idle minds”.

“There is no truth to these so-called reliable reports. Agastya has no interest in an acting career, at least not at the moment. He is well into academics. He has just started attending university. So the question of being launched by Karan Johar or anyone else just doesn’t arise. And for God’s sake, why Karan? So there can be more debate on nepotism and more reason to abuse Karan Johar for launching one more star kid?” says the source close to the Bachchan family angrily.

For the record, Karan Johar is not launching Agastya Bachchan. And while we are it, Shah Rukh Khan’s elder born Aryan is not looking at a Bollywood launch either. The only star kid awaiting a launch is Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Ebrahim.

