Written and directed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, Adesh Prasad and co-produced by Ankit Jain under the banner of Sohum Shah Films.

Prime Video has announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Crazxy, a gripping thriller that promises to keep viewers hooked. Directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, Adesh Prasad, and co-produced by Ankit Jain under Sohum Shah Films.

Prime Video announces Global premiere of Crazxy, a thrilling rollercoaster starring Sohum Shah

Featuring a powerhouse performance by the protagonist, Sohum Shah, along with some stellar performances by the ensemble cast featuring acclaimed actors like Nimisha Sajayan, Shilpa Shukla, Tinnu Anand, Piyush Mishra, and Unnathi Suranaa in pivotal roles. Crazxy is now streaming exclusively in India and over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Set against a tense and emotionally charged backdrop, Crazxy follows the story of Dr. Abhimanyu Sood (played by Sohum Shah), a respected surgeon but a questionable human being, whose life is turned upside down when his young daughter is kidnapped. With the clock ticking, Abhimanyu is thrust into a harrowing moral crisis—should he comply with the sinister demands of the kidnapper or uphold his oath as a doctor? Each decision carries devastating consequences. Will Abhimanyu save his life or his daughter's?

Sohum Shah’s performance in Crazxy, along with the film’s bold storytelling and character exploration, has received praise from both critics and audiences for pushing creative boundaries.

Also Read : Sohum Shah starrer Crazxy to release on OTT; deets inside

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.