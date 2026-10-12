Veteran actor Nana Patekar died of a heart attack caused by a blood clot blocking the left main coronary artery, his postmortem examination has confirmed. A senior doctor at Goa Medical College and Hospital shared the findings after the autopsy was conducted following the actor's death on October 8.

Nana Patekar’s autopsy CONFIRMS heart attack caused by blood clot in left main coronary artery: Report

Nana Patekar was 75. He was declared dead at 5.10 am after doctors attempted to revive him through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 45 minutes. The actor was at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, when he reportedly fell unwell.

Autopsy confirms cause of death

According to a PTI report, the postmortem examination found that Nana suffered an acute heart attack after a blood clot blocked the left main coronary artery. The artery supplies blood to a significant portion of the heart.

The autopsy report recorded the cause of death as, “acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease, a natural cause of death”.

The findings establish that Nana's death was due to natural causes. Doctors had initially suspected a heart attack when the actor was brought to hospital, but the postmortem examination later provided the specific medical cause.

Doctors attempted CPR for around 45 minutes

Nana reportedly became unwell at his home in Dona Paula. His caretaker contacted a private hospital and requested an ambulance. Since the actor's residence was located less than a kilometre from the hospital, an ambulance was dispatched to the house.

Medical personnel reportedly began resuscitation efforts after reaching the residence. Doctors continued CPR for approximately 45 minutes but were unable to revive him.

Nana was subsequently declared dead at 5.10 am on October 8. His mortal remains were later taken to Goa Medical College and Hospital for the postmortem examination.

Nana Patekar's mortal remains taken to Maharashtra

Following the actor's death, his son Malhar Patekar travelled to Goa to bring his father's mortal remains back to Maharashtra.

The body was first taken to Pune and later transported to Nana's farmhouse in Donje village. The veteran actor was cremated there with full state honours.

Nana Patekar's death brought an end to a career spanning several decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema. Known for his intense performances and distinctive screen presence, the actor had continued to remain active in films until his final years.

Also Read: Saira Banu remembers Nana Patekar with heartwarming anecdote about Dilip Kumar after his best actor win for Krantiveer

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