Less than a month is left for the release of Ramayana, and the excitement is steadily building. Yesterday, the makers finally announced that the much-awaited film will release in cinemas worldwide on November 5. They also revealed that advance bookings will commence on Dussehra, October 20. Meanwhile, the makers are working round the clock to ensure an unprecedented release in overseas markets.

Ramayana to release in nearly 40 languages worldwide; Namit Malhotra and team mount an unprecedented overseas release

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Producer Namit Malhotra and the core team of Ramayana are determined to make it the biggest release ever for an Indian film. They have been working towards this goal for a long time. The film's promotion at CinemaCon 2026 and San Diego Comic-Con was a step in that direction. Getting Sony Pictures on board for international distribution was also a huge shot in the arm.”

The source continued, “To make the film accessible and appealing to audiences across the globe, Ramayana has been dubbed in nearly 40 languages. As a result, viewers across the world will be able to experience the film in all its glory in a language they understand, without having to rely on subtitles. This is the first time an Indian film has been dubbed on such a massive scale. The complete list of languages in which the film has been dubbed will be unveiled in a week or two.”

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal (2016) fame and produced by Namit Malhotra. The music is composed by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

The mythological epic is being made as a two-part saga, with the first instalment arriving in cinemas on November 5, 2026, that is, in the Diwali week. The second part is scheduled for release during Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Ramayana makers announce worldwide release of Part 1 on November 5, 2026 with new poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash

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