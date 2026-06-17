The speculation surrounding Kalki 2898 AD's sequel continues to intensify following Deepika Padukone's exit from the franchise. While social media and trade circles have been buzzing with reports linking Alia Bhatt and Sai Pallavi to the project, director Nag Ashwin has now shared an important update on the matter.

Nag Ashwin BREAKS SILENCE on rumours of Alia Bhatt, Sai Pallavi joining Kalki 2898 AD sequel: “Everything is speculation”

The discussion began months after production house Vyjayanthi Movies officially announced that it would not be continuing its association with Deepika Padukone for the sequel. The statement drew attention for its reference to a lack of alignment, with the banner stating that it was "unable to find a partnership" and suggesting that a film of Kalki's scale required a greater level of commitment.

Soon after, speculation emerged regarding the future of Sumathi, Deepika's character in the film. Since Sumathi plays a crucial role in the Kalki universe, many fans questioned whether the character would be recast or written out altogether.

Addressing the issue during a conversation with Great Andhra, Nag Ashwin confirmed that Sumathi will continue to be an integral part of the story. "We need to announce who plays Sumathi character in Kalki 2. As of now everything is speculation only. Character will be there for sure which we can't remove as it's a very important character," the filmmaker said.

His statement effectively confirms that the role will remain in the sequel, while also making it clear that no official casting announcement has been made yet.

The uncertainty has fuelled two major theories among fans. One section believes Alia Bhatt could join the franchise in an entirely new role rather than replacing Deepika. Reports and online discussions have suggested that she could portray Goddess Vaishno Devi, a figure often associated with Kalki mythology and believed by some traditions to be a Chiranjeevi tasked with guiding and protecting Kalki.

Another theory links both Alia Bhatt and Sai Pallavi directly to the role of Sumathi. Since the character serves as the mother of Kalki and is central to the narrative, many reports have speculated that the makers may opt for a straightforward recasting.

However, Nag Ashwin's latest remarks indicate that all such reports remain unconfirmed at this stage.

The original Kalki 2898 AD featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in key roles. The film emerged as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters and laid the foundation for a larger cinematic universe, making every casting development surrounding the sequel a subject of intense interest.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Vyjayanthi Movies and Nag Ashwin. Until then, the identity of the actor who will portray Sumathi in Kalki 2 remains one of the industry's biggest mysteries.

Also Read: Is Priyanka Chopra replacing Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD 2? Here’s what we know

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