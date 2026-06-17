Singer Sonu Nigam has opened up about a recent health challenge, revealing that he has been dealing with a painful nerve-related condition over the past week. Despite undergoing extensive medical treatment and experiencing significant discomfort, the singer remains committed to performing for his fans.

Sonu Nigam reveals he underwent MRI and CT scans after developing painful nerve condition; shares health update!

On Tuesday, Sonu shared a video on Instagram in which he spoke candidly about his condition and the treatment he has been receiving. The singer revealed that doctors have been closely monitoring his health and that he has undergone several diagnostic tests in recent days.

“My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines,” Sonu said in the video while showing a medical patch attached to his shoulder.

The singer explained that the condition has required ongoing treatment, including medication and physiotherapy. According to Sonu, the recovery process has not been easy. “Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy,” he shared.

For a professional singer, any issue affecting the throat can be particularly concerning. Sonu revealed that some of the muscle-relaxant medicines prescribed as part of his treatment have had an impact on his voice. However, he appeared determined to continue with his commitments despite the challenges.

The video, captioned “13th June, Mumbai ❤️‍🩹”, offered fans a glimpse of the physical difficulties he has been navigating behind the scenes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Sonu further shared that he is scheduled to perform in Mumbai later this month. The singer explained that the upcoming concert holds special significance for him, as it marks a return to the stage after a gap. Despite the pain and discomfort, he has chosen to go ahead with the performance.

The update prompted an outpouring of support from fans, many of whom wished him a speedy recovery and praised his dedication to his work. Several followers also expressed admiration for his decision to remain transparent about his health struggles while continuing to fulfill his professional commitments.

Also Read: Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Shaan and others to come together for Anandam, India’s first of a kind Bhakti experience

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.