The makers of Alpha have finally unveiled the film’s much-awaited trailer, offering audiences a first glimpse into the action-packed world of YRF Spy Universe's first female-led theatrical venture. Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles and is set to hit cinemas on July 3, 2026.

Alpha trailer unveils “origin story of deadly girls” Alia Bhatt and Sharvari; confirms Hrithik Roshan’s cameo

The trailer opens on a mysterious note with an infant trapped inside a glass enclosure. Bobby Deol's character is seen naming the child Sita, laying the foundation for a story that appears deeply rooted in destiny, identity and conflict.

Soon after, Alia Bhatt's voiceover takes over. Narrating the story of a princess, the trailer presents glimpses of her character's journey from childhood to adulthood. The visuals suggest years of intense training, discipline and preparation, gradually transforming her into a formidable force.

The nearly action-packed trailer showcases several large-scale sequences. Chase scenes, gun battles and hand-to-hand combat dominate the footage. One of the standout moments is a brief but intriguing confrontation between Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. However, the makers have deliberately kept Sharvari's character under wraps, leaving audiences guessing about her true role in the narrative.

As the trailer progresses, the central conflict begins to emerge. Bobby Deol's character appears to turn against India while operating a mysterious program known as Alpha. At the same time, Anil Kapoor is seen mentoring and guiding Alia's character, hinting at a deeper mission that could shape the future of the spy universe.

Elevating the stylised, cool visuals of Alpha is the pulsating background score! Global Top DJ HUGEL's worldwide chartbuster track 'Jamaican Bam Bam' has been incorporated in the trailer to bring in a relentless burst of energy to the trailer, symbolic of the adrenaline rush that Alpha seeks to generate when people see the film in theatres.

While the trailer reveals several major action beats, it avoids giving away key plot details. Instead, it focuses on establishing the film's scale, emotional stakes and character arcs. The biggest surprise arrives in the closing moments. The trailer confirms that Hrithik Roshan's Kabir from War will make a special appearance in Alpha. The reveal further strengthens the interconnected nature of the YRF Spy Universe and has already generated excitement among fans.

Described as the "origin story of two deadly girls," Alpha appears to blend emotional storytelling with large-scale action set pieces. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, with Akshaye Widhani serving as co-producer. The screenplay has been written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt calls Sharvari a “star” in sweet birthday note ahead of Alpha release

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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