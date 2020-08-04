Bollywood Hungama

Mumbai Police release Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law’s messages sent to Siddharth Pithani

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away more than a month ago. He died by suicide on June 14 and was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. His family released Whatsapp messages screenshots that they had alerted Mumbai Police in February that Sushant's life was in danger. Moments after that Mumbai Police released messages from the Sushant's brother-in-law that was sent to Siddharth Pithani.

Mumbai Police release Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law's messages sent to Siddharth Pithani

Siddharth Pithani, who was Sushant's content manager and his flatmate, had provided the screenshots to Mumbai Police during the statement recording. In the screenshots, Sushant's brother-in-law had asked Siddharth to pass the message to Sushant.

The messages provided to India Today reads:

1. Reached Chandigarh. Thanks for your fervent invitation to Mumbai. It connected me to scores of old friends.

2. Appreciating that you are not in charge of your life, career, or house, I am happy that I guessed the situation correctly and planned my visit accordingly.

3. Please keep my wife away from your problems. It is because of the company you keep, unhelpful habits, and gross mismanagement. I am determined to ensure that my wife is not penalised only because she is good.

4. Appreciating that I am the only one who can help you, I am still available. In case of need, tell whoever is in charge of your upkeep and maintenance - your girlfriend, her family or your manager -to work out a mutually agreeable arrangement with my office.

5. The message is to let you know my thoughts on the subject. If you find it unnecessary, simply ignore, have a government to run, a department to manage, and a family to look after. Awfully "1 short on time and energy. - From Jijaji.

His brother-in-law had sent messages to Mumbai Police to inquire about the threat to Sushant Singh Rajput. But, according to Mumbai Police, OP Singh wanted it to be done informally and that Sushant's father KK Singh did not file a written complaint.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Peaceful protest planned for August 7

