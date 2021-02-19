It is a known fact that global popstars BTS often make generous donations and use their position to spread cheer and share good fortune with others! BTS' J-Hope celebrated his 27th birthday on February 18 with a live broadcast to celebrate the joyous day with fans across the globe. With that being said, he also made a donation of 150 million won (Rs. 98 lakhs approx) to ChildFund Korea to support children with disabilities.

ChildFund Korea is one of the most influential international nongovernmental organizations in the Republic of Korea working for the welfare of children. Speaking to ChildFund Korea, J-Hope said, “I heard that the number of vulnerable families is increasing significantly due to the prolonged COVID-19 situation. I heard that support for children with disabilities is especially urgent. I hope this donation will raise society’s interest in children with disabilities (via Soompi).”

Taking a step forward and the influence they have, BTS ARMY has made 118 donations in J-Hope's name in the past two years!

In August 2020, J-Hope donated 100 million won (Rs. 65 lakhs approx) to a local charity in South Korea. He wanted to help the children who are suffering from financial difficulties amid the COVID-19 crisis. The rapper is also one of the members of Green Noble Club who've already donated over 100 million won.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.