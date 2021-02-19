Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.02.2021 | 10:28 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

BTS’ J-Hope donates 150 million won to ChildFund Korea to support children with disabilities

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

It is a known fact that global popstars BTS often make generous donations and use their position to spread cheer and share good fortune with others! BTS' J-Hope celebrated his 27th birthday on February 18 with a live broadcast to celebrate the joyous day with fans across the globe. With that being said, he also made a donation of  150 million won  (Rs. 98 lakhs approx) to ChildFund Korea to support children with disabilities.

BTS' J-Hope donates 150 million won to ChildFund Korea to support children with disabilities

ChildFund Korea is one of the most influential international nongovernmental organizations in the Republic of Korea working for the welfare of children. Speaking to ChildFund Korea, J-Hope said, “I heard that the number of vulnerable families is increasing significantly due to the prolonged COVID-19 situation. I heard that support for children with disabilities is especially urgent. I hope this donation will raise society’s interest in children with disabilities (via Soompi).”

Taking a step forward and the influence they have, BTS ARMY has made 118 donations in J-Hope's name in the past two years!

In August 2020,  J-Hope donated 100 million won (Rs. 65 lakhs approx) to a local charity in South Korea. He wanted to help the children who are suffering from financial difficulties amid the COVID-19 crisis. The rapper is also one of the members of Green Noble Club who've already donated over 100 million won.

ALSO READ: BTS’ label Big Hit Entertainment and Universal Music Group announce strategic partnership; to launch new boy group for global music market

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna…

AR Rahman to score music for upcoming war…

Kanu Behl and Manoj Bajpayee team up for…

Mrunal Thakur opts out of Ayushmann Khurrana…

Vidya Balan’s short film Natkhat in race to…

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey set to release…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification