Global superstar Karan Aujla today announced his 2025 ‘It Was All A Dream’ tour across North America and Europe this summer. Produced by Live Nation, the ten-city run kicks off on Thursday, July 10 at Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA, with additional stops in Los Angeles, Newark, Montreal, Dublin, Paris, and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, September 4 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live. Aujla will bring his acclaimed live show to U.S. arenas and new markets in Europe for the first time, following a sold-out tour across Canada, India and the UK last year.

This year, Aujla has already earned multiple JUNO Award nominations, including Single of the Year for "Winning Speech," and teamed up with GRAMMY-nominated chart-toppers OneRepublic on "Tell Me," produced by leading South Asian producer Ikky, with even more on the horizon this year.

TICKETS: Tickets for all shows will be available starting with artist presales and a Mastercard presale (in select markets) beginning Wednesday, May 7 at 11am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 9 at 11am local time at livenation.com.

MASTERCARD PRESALE: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in France, Italy and Netherlands. Mastercard Presale starts Wednesday May 7 AT 11am local. Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available in the countries listed from Friday 9 May at 11am local. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include general admission tickets with priority access to the floor, Meet & Greet and photo op with Karan Aujla, autographed tour poster, VIP exclusive gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

KARAN AUJLA ‘IT WAS ALL A DREAM’ 2025 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jul 10 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Jul 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Jul 18 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat Jul 19 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

Sat Jul 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue Aug 26 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Thu Aug 28 – Dusseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Sat Aug 30 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Tue Sep 02 – Milan, IT – Fabrique

Thu Sep 04 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

