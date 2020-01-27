Bollywood Hungama

Shah Rukh Khan reiterates religion is not discussed in his household

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan has often stated that his family celebrates all festivals and religion is never discussed in his household. While SRK is Muslim and his wife Gauri Khan is Hindu, the actor said that his kids have mentioned Indian as their nationality in their school forms.

Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, appeared in the special episode of Dance + 5 to celebrate Republic Day. During the episode, he said, “Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hain, mai Musalman hoon. Aur mere joh bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain. (We have never discussed Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am a Muslim and our kids are Hindustan)."

He further said, “Jab woh school gaye toh school mein woh bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. Toh jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, ‘papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?’ Maine usme yeh likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye. (When they went to school, they had to write their religion. My daughter came to me once and asked ‘what is our religion?’ I simply wrote in her form that we are Indian, we do not have a religion)."

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is yet to announce his next film but is rumoured to have signed a films with Rajkumar Hirani, Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, Atlee, and YRF.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2020: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan among others wish their fans

