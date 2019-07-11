Bollywood Hungama
Tusshar Kapoor to do a dark film next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tusshar Kapoor who has always been associated with comedy is now slated to do a dark thriller. His role has grey shades and is pretty intense. This is a departure from his other roles mostly centered around comedy.

He told the media that he would be working on something that is out of my comfort zone. It will be a dark film with me playing an intense, grey character. He loved the script; it will be directed by a newcomer, Dhruv.

Tusshar is currently producing Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar and has also explored the horror genre with his web series starring Mallika Sherawat called Booo: Sabki Phategi.

Interestingly, though a comedy actor Tusshar has explored the horror – thriller genre through movies like Kucch To Hai, Darna Zaroori Hai.

