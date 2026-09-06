Actor Rajniesh Duggal has revealed that a biopic on Physics Wallah teacher Pankaj Sijairya is currently in development, with the actor set to portray the educator on screen. The film has been written and will be directed by James A., who was one of Sijairya’s students.

Rajniesh Duggal to play Physics Wallah teacher Pankaj Sijairya in upcoming biopic

Duggal made the revelation during an Instagram Live conversation with Sijairya, sharing details about the project and the connection between its writer-director and the teacher. The actor also revealed that he had recently finished reading the script.

Speaking about the project, Duggal said, “I have a very interesting surprise for you, Pankaj sir. One of your students has actually written the film and asked me if I would like to play your role in it. So I said 100% that if there is something like this, I would absolutely want to be a part of it. In fact, I finished the script today, and it is written in a very interesting way.”

Sijairya is an Organic Chemistry teacher associated with Physics Wallah, the education platform founded by Alakh Pandey. He has gained a following among students for his teaching style, which combines Chemistry concepts with humour, relatable examples and shayari.

The upcoming project will see Duggal portray Sijairya, with the story being told through the perspective of someone who experienced his teaching first-hand. Esha Talwar has also been cast in the film as the female lead.

The film is currently in development, and further details about its production and release are expected to be announced later.

Also Read: The Wardrobe first poster out: Divya Agarwal and Rajniesh Duggall starrer to release on April 24, 2026

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