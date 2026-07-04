In April 2025, Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that after Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan would collaborate on yet another film. The project will be produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films. Now, Bollywood Hungama is back with another exciting update on the upcoming film. We have learned that its title has been locked, and it is sure to generate tremendous excitement among fans.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s next gets an exciting title – Wicked Sunny

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film has been titled Wicked Sunny. The makers believe that the title does complete justice to the film’s zone as well as its lead character. Moreover, Wicked Sunny has strong recall value. It was the name of the theme played during Akshay Kumar’s scenes in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). The theme remains extremely catchy and popular even 22 years after the film’s release.”

The source further said, “Wicked Sunny will feature Akshay Kumar in a wacky comic avatar, distinctly different from the characters he has played in recent comic capers such as Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle. Fans are going to have a blast watching Akshay go all-out. Moreover, the title is only going to further enhance the hype surrounding the film.”

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have worked together in 7 films until now – Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), Khatta Meetha (2010) and Bhooth Bangla. Haiwaan will be their eighth film together, while Wicked Sunny will be their ninth outing. Haiwaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, releases in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

As per a recent report in Mid-Day, Wicked Sunny is a comic thriller that Priyadarshan has written along with Rohan Shankar. Both also collaborated on Bhooth Bangla. The article further revealed that the film is expected to go on floors in December this year.

Also Read: Priyadarshan says “Hera Pheri 3 will be dead” days after exiting Akshay Kumar-starrer; alleges repeated insults by Firoz Nadiadwala

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