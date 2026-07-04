Preity Zinta has moved the Bombay HC seeking the removal of AI-generated deepfake videos, morphed images and other unauthorised content featuring her.

Preity Zinta approaches Bombay High Court to take down AI deepfake content; next hearing scheduled on July 6

Actor Preity Zinta has approached the Bombay High Court seeking the removal of AI-generated deepfake videos, morphed images and other unauthorised content featuring her from social media and online platforms. The actress has also sought an injunction to prevent the publication and circulation of such content in the future.

Preity Zinta approaches Bombay High Court to take down AI deepfake content; next hearing scheduled on July 6

The matter came up for hearing before a single bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar on Friday. After hearing preliminary submissions, the court directed the parties, including the online platforms concerned, to work out a mechanism for taking down the allegedly offending material. The matter has now been listed for further hearing on July 6.

Preity Zinta seeks removal of AI-generated content

In her civil suit, Preity Zinta has referred to multiple instances of AI-generated deepfakes, morphed visuals and chatbot-style interactions that allegedly use her likeness without authorisation.

According to the plea, the actress has sought urgent directions from the Bombay High Court asking the platforms hosting such material to immediately remove it. She has also requested the court to restrain the concerned entities from posting or publishing any unauthorised AI-generated content featuring her in the future.

The petition comes amid growing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence to create misleading digital content using the identities of public figures.

Bombay High Court asks parties to work on takedown mechanism

During Friday's hearing, Justice Madhav Jamdar asked the parties to work together on a mechanism for removing the disputed content from the websites and online platforms where it is available.

The court did not pass any interim order on the merits of the case at this stage but fixed July 6 as the next date of hearing, when the matter will be taken up again.

Deepfakes are digitally created or altered images, audio recordings or videos generated using artificial intelligence. The technology can convincingly imitate a person's face, voice or expressions, making it appear as though they said or did something that never actually occurred.

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