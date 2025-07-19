The Ajay Devgn-starrer Son Of Sardaar 2, which was all set to release on July 25, has been pushed. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the comic caper will now arrive in cinemas a week later, on August 1.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn-starrer Son Of Sardaar 2 postponed; to now release on August 1

A source told Bollywood Hungama the reason behind this move, “Yash Raj Films’ Saiyaara has taken a surprise gigantic opening on the day of its release, July 18. The reports of the film are extremely positive, and hence, it will do better on Saturday than Friday. Meanwhile, Sunday will be huge and it’ll also stay strong in the weekdays and the second week as well. In such a scenario, having a big film like Son Of Sardaar 2 just a week later will not be good for the business for both films. Hence, Ajay Devgn, Jio Studios and others took the decision of moving a week ahead with their film’s release.”

A trade expert commented, “It is a very wise and correct decision by the team of Son Of Sardaar 2. Saiyaara is unstoppable and with SOS 2’s postponement, it’ll get a healthy two-week run. Then, Son Of Sardaar 2 will arrive on August 1 and take over. This way, it’ll be a win-win situation for both the movies and also the exhibition sector at large.”

The trade expert also said, “July has truly emerged as a great month for the industry. After Jurassic World: Rebirth, Metro…In Dino and Superman, now Saiyaara is killing at the box office. August, meanwhile, will also be exciting thanks to Son Of Sardaar 2 followed by War 2. Cinemas are back.”

Besides Ajay Devgn, Son Of Sardaar 2 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Sharat Saxena, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar and late Mukul Dev. It is backed by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja and directed by Vijay Kumar Arora.

Also Read: Son Of Sardaar 2 trailer launch: Mrunal Thakur reveals learning “French in Punjabi” during shoot of Ajay Devgn starrer; says, “Being a Maharashtrian, it was quite challenging”

More Pages: Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.