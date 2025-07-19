Actor Aasif Khan, known for his performances in Panchayat, Mirzapur, and Paatal Lok, was recently discharged from the hospital after experiencing a health scare that sparked speculation online. Amid rumours suggesting he had suffered a heart attack, the actor has now clarified that the issue was misreported.

Not a Heart Attack, Confirms Aasif

In an interview with The Times of India, Aasif addressed the concerns and confirmed the actual diagnosis. “First of all, I want to clarify—it was not a heart attack. It was gastroesophageal reflux disease. The symptoms felt like a heart attack, but I'm totally fit,” he stated.

Speculation began after Aasif shared a reflective note on his Instagram Stories on July 16. The post read, “Life is short, don't take one day for granted. Everything can change in a moment. Be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift and we are blessed.”

The note prompted concern from fans, many of whom assumed the actor had suffered a serious cardiac episode.

What Happened

The actor reportedly fell ill after a long drive from his hometown in Rajasthan to Mumbai. Later that evening, he experienced chest pain and fainted in the bathroom. He was rushed to the hospital, where medical tests confirmed the condition to be gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which can mimic heart attack symptoms.

Doctors have since advised Aasif to adopt lifestyle changes, particularly related to his diet. Despite the health scare, the actor reassured fans that it won’t impact his ongoing or upcoming projects.

