Veteran Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani recently became the victim of a burglary at her farmhouse located in Maval, Pune. The incident came to light on July 18, 2025, when Bijlani visited the property after a considerable gap.

According to a report by Times Now, the actress was accompanied by two house helpers during her visit. Upon arrival, she discovered that the main gate of the farmhouse had been broken open. On further inspection, she found that the window grills had been damaged, one television set was missing, and another had been left broken.

In her official complaint filed with Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, Bijlani revealed that several household items, including CCTV cameras, a bed, and a refrigerator, had also been vandalised. The break-in reportedly resulted in the theft of several valuable belongings.

Local police are currently investigating the matter. They are reviewing CCTV footage from the premises in an effort to identify the culprits and determine the timeline of the incident.

As of now, Sangeeta Bijlani has not issued any public statement regarding the burglary, nor has she addressed it on her social media platforms.

Though she has been away from the film industry for several years, Bijlani remains a prominent figure in public life. Known for her roles in popular films of the late 1980s and early 1990s—such as Tridev, Hathyar, Gunahon Ka Devta, Jurm, and Hatim Tai—she continues to make headlines through her appearances at social events.

Just a few days before the break-in, the actress celebrated her 65th birthday with a grand party attended by several celebrities, including Salman Khan. Photos and videos from the celebration quickly made their way across social media.

