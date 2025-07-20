Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly sustained a back injury while filming an action sequence for his upcoming film King. The project, helmed by director Siddharth Anand, marks a significant collaboration between the superstar and his daughter, Suhana Khan, who plays the lead role.

Mamata Banerjee REACTS to “brother” Shah Rukh Khan’s injury during King shoot: “Wish him speedy recovery”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media to express her concern for the actor. Posting on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, July 19, she wrote, “Reports regarding my brother Shah Rukh Khan sustaining muscular injuries during shooting make me worried. Wish him speedy recovery.”

Reports regarding my brother Shah Rukh Khan sustaining muscular injuries during shooting make me worried. Wish him speedy recovery. @iamsrk — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 19, 2025

As reported earlier by Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh’s injury was first brought to public attention through insider updates on the film’s ongoing schedule. King, one of the most anticipated films currently in production, is being closely followed for its high-octane action and the debut collaboration between SRK and Suhana on screen.

A well-placed industry source told us, “While exact details of the injury have been kept under wraps, Shah Rukh, along with his team, has travelled to the US for urgent medical attention. It’s nothing serious, but more of a muscular injury, as Shah Rukh over the years has injured multiple muscles of his body while performing stunts.”

The source further added, “The next schedule of King will now begin in September/October as SRK has been advised to take time off for recovery. On completely recovering from the injury, he will hit sets again with full force.”

