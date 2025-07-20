First Son of Sardar 2, now Andaaz 2 — the Saiyaara snowball effect is reshaping the release calendar in a big way. Following Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardar 2, which recently postponed its release from July 25 to August 1, filmmaker Suneel Darshan has now pushed his romantic drama Andaaz 2 from August 1 to August 8.

BREAKING: After Son of Sardaar 2 Suneel Darshan shifts release of Andaaz 2 to August 8 amid Saiyaara wave

Explaining the reason for the shift, Suneel Darshan says, “The unexpected, tumultuous opening of Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara and its anticipated sustained audience interest in the coming weeks have necessitated a reshuffling of release dates. With Son of Sardar 2 now arriving on August 1, I’ve moved Andaaz 2 to August 8.”

He further adds, “The decision was also influenced by the paucity of available screens and the complexities of multiplex programming. Andaaz 2 features newcomers and, much like Saiyaara, needs an open week to give it the breathing space and visibility it deserves.”

Darshan’s move reflects a growing industry trend where smaller or non-franchise films with fresh talent are being carefully positioned to avoid clashes — especially in a year where unexpected breakout successes like Saiyaara are rewriting the box office rulebook.

