Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most hardworking actors in Indian Cinema, who has invested over 30 years of his life in entertaining the audience. With young blood finding him an inspiration icon, the superstar continues to work hard every day. At the age of 60, Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for some intense action sequences at the Golden Tobacco studio in Mumbai, where he met with an accident leading to an injury.

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan injured on the sets of King; advised to take a one-month break from work

“While exact details of the injury have been kept under wraps, Shah Rukh, along with his team, has travelled to the US for urgent medical attention. It’s nothing serious, but more of a muscular injury, as Shah Rukh over the years has injured multiple muscles of his body while performing stunts,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source informed that post the surgery, SRK is advised to be advised to take a one-month break from work. “The next schedule of King will now begin in September/October as SRK has been advised to take time off for recovery. On completely recovering from the injury, he will hit sets again with full force,” the source told us.

We hear that the bookings to shoot for different parts of King from July to August in Film City, Golden Tobbaco & YRF have been cancelled until further notice. King is slated to be shot in India and Europe. More details on the shoot schedule are awaited

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan starrer King gears up for major European schedule in August: Report

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.