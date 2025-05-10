The song launch will be rescheduled at a later date.

The launch of the song ‘Titli’ from the Tushar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade starrer Kapkapiii, which was scheduled to be held in Dubai this week, has been postponed due to the ongoing situation.

Makers of Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor starrer KapKaPiii postpone ‘Titli’ song launch in Dubai: “The nation comes first”

The makers announced this decision on their social media handle, sharing the following statement, “We had planned to be in Dubai this week for the grand launch of Titli, the much-awaited song from our upcoming film Kapkapiii. But sometimes, the reel must pause for the real. In times that call for national solidarity, it is our duty to stand firmly with our armed forces—not just in spirit, but through our actions. As a mark of respect, we are postponing our Dubai visit. The celebration can wait. The nation comes first.”

Kapkapiii is set to release in cinemas on May 23, 2025. The film stars Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Sonia Rathee, Abishek Kumar, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari and Dinkar Sharma. Directed by the late filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan, Kapkapiii is produced by Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banner of Bravo Entertainment and is presented by Zee Studios.

Kapkapiii is a horror comedy centered around an Ouija board, blending spooky moments with light-hearted humour in an engaging storyline.

