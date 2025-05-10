Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer have officially announced their upcoming film titled Operation Sindoor, inspired by India’s rapid and strategic response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The film is based on the Indian Armed Forces' operation of the same name, which took place on the night of May 6 and 7, targeting nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and neutralizing several terrorists.

Movie named Operation Sindoor announced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer, first poster also released

The title of the operation, ‘Sindoor’ carries profound significance. In Hindu tradition, sindoor is a sacred symbol of marriage, typically applied by women along the hair parting or worn as a tilak by warriors preparing for battle. The title highlights the disturbing details of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, where terrorists specifically targeted men, some of whom were newly married, based on their religious identity.

The poster for Operation Sindoor presents a striking image of a female soldier, facing away from the viewer, in uniform and holding a rifle, as she applies sindoor to her head—symbolizing the fusion of feminine identity with patriotic duty. Set against a fiery, war-torn backdrop featuring tanks, barbed wire, and fighter jets overhead, the poster conveys themes of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. The title ‘Operation Sindoor’ is prominently displayed, with the second “O” replaced by a smear of sindoor, while the phrase “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” in tricolor enhances the patriotic sentiment.

The cast for Operation Sindoor has not been revealed yet, but the film will be directed by Uttam Maheshwari.

Nicky and Vicky Bhagnani have previously produced Nikita Roy, a psychological thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha, set to release worldwide on May 30. Directed by Kussh S Sinha, the film delves into mysticism and psychological tension, and also features Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar.

