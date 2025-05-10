Hina Khan hits back at trolls targeting her for supporting India; says, “I am not anything if I am not an Indian”

Hina Khan has showcased how she wears her patriotism with pride. The popular actress, known for speaking her mind, recently became the target of online abuse after she supported her country India amidst the ongoing Indo-Pak tensions following Operation Sindoor. In a strongly worded Instagram story, Hina addressed the hate she received and made it clear that her loyalty lies unwaveringly with her country.

“In my Life, I only saw affection from across the border. After supporting my Country before and after Operation Sindoor. Many of you abused me, cursed me, Many have unfollowed me. Many more threatening to unfollow me. This threat is accompanied by Abuses, Salacious and Demeaning Hate directed not just to me but to my Medical Condition, My Family and even my Faith,” she wrote, without mincing her words.

While Hina didn’t name the nationality of the trolls, her words strongly suggested that the backlash may have come from across the border. Despite the hatred directed at her, the actress decided to gracefully express disappointment rather than bitterness. “I don't expect you to support my country. You support yours that's ok, I don't expect you to understand the nuances beyond the mutual alienations. I only hoped that you will conduct yourself at least as humanly as I have been towards you all,” she insisted.

The note continued with Hina reinforcing her national identity and her refusal to be intimidated or swayed by the hate. “But I Guess, that's the Difference. I am not Anything if I am not an Indian. I will always be an Indian, First. So, Go Ahead. UNFOLLOW ME I Don't Care. I did not abuse or curse any of you.. I only supported my country.. What you say defines you. What you choose defines your ideology. How you act in tough times shows your depth as a Human Being. It has nothing to do with Me. No matter what I will support my country... Jai Hind.”

This isn’t the first time Hina has taken a stand on a social issue, and her latest post only reflects her resilience and courage. As tensions rise on the border, her message serves as a reminder of the emotional toll that public figures often endure when expressing their patriotism.

