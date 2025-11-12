In a heartfelt tribute to the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, the makers of the upcoming war epic 120 Bahadur have launched a special customised ‘My Stamp’ dedicated to the Rezang La War Memorial. The stamp, unveiled by Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh Ji in New Delhi, commemorates the valour of the 13th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army — the heroes of the historic Battle of Rezang La.

Makers of 120 Bahadur launch customised ‘My Stamp’ honouring Rezang La War memorial; unveiled by Rajnath Singh ahead of battle’s 63rd anniversary

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Shri Jitendra Gupta, Director General Postal Services, along with the film’s team — director Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, producers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Amit Chandrra, and actor Arhan Bagati. Together, they released the customised My Stamp issued by the Department of Posts, marking a symbolic gesture of remembrance ahead of the 63rd anniversary of the 1962 battle.

Situated in Chushul, Ladakh, the Rezang La War Memorial stands as a solemn tribute to the indomitable spirit of the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the 1962 India-China war. The newly unveiled stamp captures this legacy — celebrating their unmatched courage and ensuring their heroic deeds continue to inspire generations.

120 Bahadur brings to life the extraordinary story of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Vir Chakra awardee, portrayed by Farhan Akhtar. The film chronicles his leadership and the steadfast bravery of his men as they stood their ground in one of India’s most defining military moments.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is slated to release in cinemas on November 21, 2025. The film’s stirring tagline — “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge” — echoes the immortal spirit of those who defended the nation with unwavering resolve.

Also Read: Rajasthan MLA seeks tax-free status for 120 Bahadur, pens letter to CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

More Pages: 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.