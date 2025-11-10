Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios’ 120 Bahadur stands tall as one of the year’s most awaited releases. After the teaser and songs stirred curiosity, the newly released trailer has taken the excitement to another level. Showcasing a fierce, inspiring, and untold chapter of India’s biggest war, where 120 heroic Indian soldiers held their ground against 3,000 Chinese troops, the trailer has resonated deeply with audiences, earning widespread praise. Now, yet another significant development has emerged with growing demands for the film to be made tax-free.

Rajasthan MLA seeks tax-free status for 120 Bahadur, pens letter to CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

As 120 Bahadur narrates the story of the sacrifice made by our soldiers to protect the nation, it is being reported that there is a strong appeal for the film to receive a tax-free status. The first request has been made by Ravindra Singh Bhati, a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from the Sheo constituency. It has come to light that the MLA has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, requesting that 120 Bahadur be declared tax-free.

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी को पत्र लिखकर आगामी 21 नवम्बर को सम्पूर्ण देशभर के थिएटर में प्रदर्शित होने जा रही “120 बहादुर” फिल्म को प्रदेश में टैक्स फ्री करने का अनुरोध किया। यह फिल्म परमवीर चक्र मेजर शैतान सिंह जी व मां भारती के 120 वीर सपूतों के शौर्य, त्याग और वीरता की गाथा को… pic.twitter.com/XMoKtBnPa2 — Ravindra Singh Bhati (@RavindraBhati__) November 9, 2025

120 Bahadur recounts the extraordinary courage of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, who, along with his men, stood against all odds in one of the most defining battles of Indian military history. At its heart, one unwavering line echoes through the film: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.”

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production and releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

