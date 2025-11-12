Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini from Globetrotter wields a gun in saree; first look out!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in Indian cinema — and she’s making a striking return. The actress, who last appeared in a Hindi film six years ago, reunites with audiences in S.S. Rajamouli’s highly anticipated action-adventure epic Globetrotter, co-starring Mahesh Babu.

The first-look poster, unveiled on November 12, 2025, offers a powerful glimpse of Priyanka as Mandakini, a character who seems to embody strength and mystique in equal measure. Draped in a flowing yellow saree, she is seen mid-action, aiming a pistol amidst crumbling temple ruins. The visual blends Rajamouli’s trademark mythological grandeur with raw cinematic energy, setting the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable spectacle.

The poster has already sparked excitement online, with fans praising Priyanka’s commanding presence and the fusion of traditional and contemporary aesthetics in her look.

Her look was unveiled just days ahead of what is being billed as one of the biggest film launch events of the year. JioHotstar will exclusively livestream the first look and teaser launch of Globetrotter on November 15 at 7 PM. The grand event, hosted at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, will see over 50,000 attendees, a 130 ft × 100 ft screen for the teaser reveal — the largest ever used in India — and live performances by Shruti Haasan and rapper Divine.

The teaser is expected to introduce Mahesh Babu’s character through a breathtaking sequence shot in the Masai Mara. The evening will culminate with the superstar’s grand entry and a fireworks display lighting up the Hyderabad skyline.

For the unversed, Globetrotter marks the first-ever collaboration between S.S. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, while also featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The film’s production is currently underway in Hyderabad and across international locations, with a worldwide release planned for 2026.

